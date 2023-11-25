Selfishness within reasonable limits cannot be called an exclusively negative trait, but still, some people are so self-absorbed that they literally stop noticing others. According to astrologers, these are Aries, Leo, and Scorpio.

Aries

Aries cares only about themselves from childhood. It is not a bad thing because natives of the sign achieve good success in adulthood. However, this desire for prosperity and financial wealth can lead to loneliness. Aries do not let anyone into their lives, they have few friends and relatives.

Leo

This is perhaps the most selfish sign of the zodiac. Leos are convinced that the whole world should revolve around them. The rest of the people are small grains of sand under their feet. The natives of this sign are sure that only they are worthy of shining, achieving high goals and receiving praise. They often get involved in conflicts because they like to point out other people's mistakes but do not see their own.

Scorpio

Another zodiac sign that lives only for themselves. Scorpios do not hide the fact that they do not care about others, which cannot be said about the family. They don't have many friends, and that's because not everyone can withstand Scorpio's ultimatum which says "it will be as I want it to be, or nothing will happen." Scorpios are reserved by nature, but there is something about them that attracts others.

