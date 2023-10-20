The five most faithful zodiac signs are named: they will never betray

Among all the natives of the zodiac circle, there are five who value fidelity in relationships the most, astrologers claim. Trust, loyalty, a sense of security and closeness are important to them. Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn are called the model of fidelity

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus tops the list of the most faithful signs of the zodiac, because for them, loyalty and devotion to a partner is as obvious as breathing. The natives of the sign highly value stability and security in life. Once they get involved in a relationship, give their whole heart to their favorite person. They are ideal candidates for a lifelong union.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Cancers are known for their emotional depth and care for their loved ones. They can't imagine betraying the one they love. The natives of the sign are very loyal and devoted and stay with their loved ones through both good and bad times.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo natives love to put their affairs in order and are loyal and devoted to their partners. Their friendly nature makes it easier for them to reach mutual understanding in relationships and prevent possible crises. Being extremely practical people, they willingly invest time and effort in maintaining relationships. Going into marriage, Virgo people aim to keep their promises and remain faithful to their partner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are known for their loyalty and commitment. Even though it usually takes them a while to fully trust another person, once they do, they become fully involved in a relationship. If they are sure they have found true love, they will fully commit to their partner and protect the bond they have created.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are driven by the need to create a solid foundation for a relationship. They are not discouraged by problems, are devoted to their significant other and take their commitment to the other person very seriously. They consider fidelity to be the proverbial cornerstone of a lasting relationship. If Capricorns are unhappy with a relationship, they will end it honestly rather than cheat on their partner.

