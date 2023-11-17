Eyelash extensions: advantages and disadvantages of the procedure

Eyelash extensions instantly emphasize your natural beauty by adding length, volume and density to your eyelashes, but there are some risks. UAportal tells you whether you should really do this procedure.

Benefits of the procedure

Improved appearance

Extended eyelashes aesthetically improve the look, giving expressiveness. Eyes look more attractive due to long and thick eyelashes.

Time saving

One of the main benefits of false eyelashes is the elimination of daily mascara application. Time for daily makeup is saved, because the eyes and without mascara will look spectacular.

Increased self-confidence

Extended eyelashes boost self-esteem and make you feel more attractive.

Disadvantages of the procedure

Allergic reactions

Some people may be allergic to the glue used in eyelash extensions. This can lead to redness, itching and even infection.

Risk of damage to natural lashes

Improper application or removal of extensions can cause damage to natural lashes. Clumping of the extensions can cause damage and loss of the eyelashes.

High cost and maintenance

Extensions can be expensive and require regular touch-ups to maintain the look. In addition, oil-based products, excessive friction, and exposure to steam or water should be avoided for longer-lasting effects.

