What is not worth saving on: 3 useful tips

For those who want to save money, choosing the cheapest products may seem logical. However, it is very important to reconsider this decision when it comes to certain purchases. UAportal has revealed that saving on quality can be a costly mistake.

Daily video

Toilet paper

Although you may be tempted to buy the cheapest roll, you should pay attention to the quality of the toilet paper. Cheaper options often have a loose winding, which leads to faster running out and frequent restocking. Instead, buying slightly more expensive options will give you tighter rolls.

Mattress

Choosing the cheapest mattress in the store may seem attractive at first glance, but the consequences can outweigh the initial savings. Cheap models often lack adequate support, leading to discomfort, back pain, and even sleep disturbances. To ensure a good night's rest and reduce potential problems, you need to buy a good mattress.

Home appliances

When it comes to household appliances such as kettles, slow cookers, and washing machines, opting for the cheapest options can lead to poor performance and a shorter lifespan. It is important to focus on purchasing reliable and durable equipment. Although this often means higher costs, the durability of quality devices far outweighs the risks associated with cheaper alternatives.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!