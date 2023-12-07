Marble or granite window sill: which option to choose

The window sill plays an important role in the reliable installation of windows. However, it is also important to consider the visual appeal, which brings us to the dilemma of choosing between marble and granite window sills. UAportal tells you about the aspects of different types of window sills.

Granite window sill

A granite window sill offers the perfect balance of elegance and durability. Such a window sill is not only shockproof but also impervious to various weather conditions, which makes it very reliable. In addition, it can withstand significant temperature changes without damage.

The strength of the granite window sill

When it comes to durability, granite exceeds expectations with its excellent compressive strength, which makes it very resistant to fracture. In the worst-case scenario, only superficial scratches may appear, which can be easily removed by simple sanding.

Marble window sills

Marble window sills, on the other hand, have a rich historical heritage that goes beyond just being used as flooring or stairs. Due to its exquisite beauty and superior properties, marble is ideal for creating visually stunning window sills.

Marble window sills can enhance the aesthetics of any interior, offering both quality and durability with proper care.

Marble window sills come in different types, each with its own unique charm as a natural product. The fascinating textures that marble window sills showcase add an elegant and expressive touch to any space. The design possibilities also extend to the edges, allowing for smooth and polished edges or modern rounded corners with different radii, according to individual preferences.

