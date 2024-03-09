Moto G Power 5G (2024): what is known about the new product from Motorola

UAportal reports that Moto G Power 5G (2024) will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor. Notably, its predecessor, the Moto G Power 5G (2023), comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chip, making this a significant upgrade.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is expected to have 8GB of RAM, which will provide enough power for various tasks. In terms of software, the device will run on Android version 14 right out of the box, providing a smooth and updated user experience.

In addition, Moto G Power 5G (2024) may have a 6.7-inch LCD screen that will provide a vivid and immersive image. The smartphone will also be equipped with a convenient USB-C charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack to meet different user preferences.

As for the physical dimensions of the device, it is expected to have a thin and sleek body measuring 167.3 × 76.4 × 8.5 mm. This will make it comfortable to hold in your hand and carry in your pocket.

