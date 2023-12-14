Can interfere with marital happiness: What things should not be kept in the bedroom

According to folklore, the atmosphere in the bedroom can have a significant impact on the relationship between spouses. Negative energy permeating this space can disrupt the harmonious bond between husband and wife, leading to frequent arguments, fears of infidelity, and even financial difficulties.

Daily video

These obstacles undoubtedly complicate the path to lasting marital happiness. To prevent such difficulties, it is important to eliminate certain elements from the bedroom. UAportal takes a look at five factors that should be avoided to improve marital well-being.

1. Two mattresses

According to popular beliefs, placing two separate mattresses on a double bed signifies a lack of unity between spouses. To promote a sense of intimacy, it is recommended to use one large mattress for the bed.

2. Mirror

Mirrors have no place in a sleeping room. They are often seen as destroyers of the atmosphere of love and can lead to a decrease in the energy of tenderness. It is recommended to move any mirrors present in the bedroom to another place.

Read also: Three Lifehacks that will help improve relationships: the "5 love languages" and communication techniques

3. Fountains or elements related to water

Moving water symbolizes changes in life situations. Unfortunately, these fractures may not bode well for couples and may even lead to the risk of separation. To protect the family, it is advisable to remove any water-related objects such as fountains or aquariums from the bedroom.

4. Wilted or withered plants

Houseplants that show signs of decay reflect fading love. If you choose to decorate your bedroom with greenery, it is important to take good care of the plants and moisturize them on time.

5. Inappropriate paintings

Within the confines of the bedroom, it is advisable for couples to display only pictures of them together. Any "single" pictures or pictures of other people should be moved to another area of the house.

Recall, we told you about a few practical tips that will help couples keep the passion in their marriage.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !