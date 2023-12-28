Can pets sense bad people: Superstitions

Belief in omens and ancestral wisdom is still deeply rooted in many societies, leading people to delve into the question of whether pets have the ability to sense the true nature of people. Can they accurately identify and distinguish bad people from good people? UAportal reveals what's behind this popular notion.

Dogs

Dogs, known for their keen sense of smell, can react strongly to certain odors. However, it's important not to jump to conclusions based on the dog's behavior alone. If your furry companion is continuously barking at a friend or acquaintance, there may be simpler explanations.

The person may have recently applied a strong scent that your dog is not familiar with, and this caused a negative reaction. Also, dogs tend to be uncomfortable around people who have erratic movements or are intoxicated. This suggests that dogs may simply be reacting to unpredictability rather than specifically determining a person's morality.

Cats

Cats are generally known for being selective when dealing with strangers. They often need time to adapt and create a sense of familiarity. Even after contact has been established, cats may hiss incomprehensibly at someone without obvious provocation.

This behavior can be explained by various factors that are not related to the moral qualities of the person. Such trifles as a person's tall physique or a loud voice can cause a defensive reaction on the part of cats.

