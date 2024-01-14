Baking soda, a staple in the home, is commonly used not only in cooking but also to combat stubborn stains. However, it is important to understand that some things cannot be cleaned with this universal substance as it can cause irreversible damage. UAportal gives useful tips.

1. Aluminum pots and pans

Although baking soda is generally considered a safe metal surface cleaner, it should never be used on aluminum cookware. The reason for this is the potential oxidation and discoloration of aluminum.

2. Silver and gilding

Treating silver items with baking soda can cause them to lose their natural luster. Its properties can reduce the shine and luster of silver. Similarly, using baking soda solution to clean gold-plated accessories can remove the top shiny layer, causing irreparable damage.

3. Marble countertops

The chemical composition of baking soda makes it unsuitable for use on marble surfaces. This can lead to corrosion and damage to the delicate material. Instead, we recommend using plain soapy water for cleaning.

