Borscht is a generous dish known for its incredible flavor palette and rich composition, symbolizing the combination of various ingredients into a single harmonious whole. UAportal shares interesting facts about Ukrainian deliciousness.

1. There are more than 70 different recipes for red borscht. "Kiev borscht" is considered the most complicated and expensive variant, as it requires combining beef, lamb and pork to make a broth, as well as adding natural bread kvass.

2. The inclusion of tomato dressing in Ukrainian borscht is a relatively modern addition, common only in the late 19th and early 20th centuries with the appearance of American tomatoes in Ukraine. Prior to that, borscht used acidulants such as whey, simple sourdough, sauerkraut, berries, or unripe apples.

3. Beet kvass has also been used as a base for borscht in the past. Beet kvass was diluted with water and boiled in a clay or cast iron pot. Chopped beets, cabbage, carrots and other vegetables were added to the boiling mixture, after which the pot was put in the oven. Ready borscht was seasoned and salted to taste.

4. In Chernigov region they cook a variation of borscht called "Pereyaslavsky" with mushroom "ears".

5. Zhytomyr region boasts two excellent varieties of borscht. "Polessky Borsch" includes dried vyuns and mushrooms, and "Korostensky Borsch" includes dried fruits.

