'Moon children': the zodiac signs that are most affected by the Moon have been named

Some people feel the phases of the Moon very strongly, which has a clear impact on their well-being. They may become irritable, tearful, feel a loss of strength and motivation, or become more aggressive. It gives the impression that something is controlling them. They often behave in ways that they later fail to understand their motives, which is the reason why they are called "moon children".

Cancer

They often suffer from insomnia or wake up several times a night during the fool moon. They have nightmares accompanied by a strong sense of anxiety. Their hypersensitivity increases. They are easily moved to tears. Cancers may also feel depressed. Then their self-esteem drops and they really need someone to support them.

Scorpio

The Moon brings out their worst qualities. Scorpio becomes especially violent during the full moon. It is better to stay away from them. The native of the sign will have to deal with his inner demons or wait it out. This is not the best time to explain or negotiate anything, they don't feel like themselves.

Pisces

This is the most sensitive sign of the zodiac, and the Moon makes it even more so. During the full moon, Cancerians turn into defenseless and lost people. They need a lot of warmth and peace at this time. They should not make important decisions or take risky steps. This is their moment to disconnect and rest.

