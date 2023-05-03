The best new alien invasion movies: immerse yourself in scary stories

UAportal has prepared a list of the best alien invasion movies released between 2018 and 2021.

Alien invasion movies have always been the most popular genre in cinema. These films explore the possibility of extraterrestrial life and how humans would react to their appearance.

Predator

IMDB rating: 5.3

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 47min

Year: 2018

Producer: John Davis

Predator follows a group of ex-soldiers and a scientist who must stop an alien predator from killing civilians. Soon the team discovers that the predator has genetically enhanced itself with the DNA of other species, making it more dangerous than ever.

Extinction

IMDB rating: 5.8

Genre: Action, Drama, Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 35min

Year: 2018

Producer: Todd Lieberman

"Extinction is a post-apocalyptic film about a father who has recurring nightmares about an alien invasion. When the aliens actually arrive, he must fight to save his family and the rest of humanity. As the story progresses, he learns the shocking truth about the aliens and their intentions.

Battle for the Earth

IMDB rating: 6.0

Genre: Drama, Science fiction, Thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 49mins

Year: 2019

Producer: Rupert Wyatt

Battle for Earth is set in a Chicago neighborhood that has been occupied by alien forces for ten years. The story follows a young man who becomes involved in a resistance movement against the aliens. As the resistance gathers strength, the young man and his allies must go through a dangerous web of lies and deception to achieve their goals.

Love and Monsters

IMDB rating: 7.0

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 49mins

Year: 2020

Producer: Shawn Levy

"Love and Monsters is a post-apocalyptic film about a young man who embarks on a dangerous journey to reunite with his girlfriend after monsters have taken over the world. Along the way, he meets new friends and allies who help him in his quest.

The Breach

IMDB rating: 4.4

Genre: Action, Science fiction

Country: USA, Canada

Duration: 1h 32min

Year: 2020

Producer: Corey Large

The Breach is set on a spaceship that is transporting the last inhabitants of Earth to a new planet. When an alien parasite is discovered on board, the crew must fight to destroy it before it destroys them all. When the situation gets out of hand, the crew discovers that the real threat may be even more sinister.

