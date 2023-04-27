The best alien invasion movies: the plot is exciting

Alien invasions have always been an interesting topic for filmmakers, and UAportal has prepared a list of the best alien invasion movies released from 2010 to 2016. These movies will undoubtedly keep you in suspense thanks to exciting plots, stunning visual effects, and a talented cast.

Skyline

IMDB rating: 4.4/10

Genre: Science fiction, Thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 32min

Year: 2010

Producer: Colin Strauss, Greg Strauss

Skyline is a science fiction thriller that centers on a group of friends who witness an alien invasion while traveling to Los Angeles. The aliens have the ability to hypnotize people and lure them to their ships, where they are used for experiments. The group of friends must team up to survive and fight back against the aliens using their wits and all the resources they can find.

Alien Invasion: Battle for Los Angeles

IMDB rating: 5.7/10

Genre: Action, Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 56mins

Year: 2011

Producer: Neil H. Moritz

"Alien Invasion: Battle for Los Angeles" is a science fiction movie that tells the story of a group of Marines sent to Los Angeles to fight an alien invasion. The aliens have destroyed many cities around the world, and Los Angeles is their latest target. The marines must make their way through the city, encountering many obstacles and dangers along the way to try to save the world from complete destruction.

Dark Times

IMDB rating: 4.9/10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 29min

Year: 2011

Producer: Timur Bekmambetov

Dark Times is a unique alien invasion movie set in Moscow, Russia. The aliens in this movie are invisible and can only be seen when they are illuminated by a light source.

The movie tells the story of a group of tourists who are trapped in Moscow after the aliens arrive. The group must navigate the city and find a way to survive while trying to figure out how to defeat the aliens.

Ender's Game

IMDB rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 54mins

Year: 2013

Producer: Robert Chartoff, Lynn Handy

"Ender's Game is a science fiction film set in the future, where the Earth is at war with an alien race known as the Formics. The film tells the story of Ender Wiggin, a young prodigy who is accepted to study at the Battle School, a training center for young soldiers.

Ender quickly proves himself to be a brilliant strategist and is chosen to lead the fight against the Formics. Ender must cope with the challenges of the Battle School and lead his team to victory in the decisive battle for the survival of Earth.

Independence Day: Rebirth

IMDB rating: 5.2/10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Country: USA

Duration: 2h

Year: 2016

Producer: Dean Devlin

"Independence Day: Resurgence" is a sequel to the classic 90s sci-fi movie Independence Day. The film takes place 20 years after the events of the first movie and the Earth is preparing for the possible return of aliens.

When the aliens return, the Earth's defense is once again put to the test. The movie tells the story of a group of pilots and soldiers who are fighting to save the world from total destruction.

