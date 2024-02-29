Lenovo surprised consumers with the announcement of its latest tablet M20 5G. UAportal tells you about its interesting features.

Daily video

What is known

Lenovo M20 5G is equipped with a 10.4-inch LCD display with a clear 2K resolution and 280 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core 6-nanometer MediaTek Kompanio 900T processor. Together with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, this tablet is ready to provide a smooth and efficient user experience.

Read also: Apple will release Vision Pro worldwide by WWDC 2024: what we know

Battery

One of the standout features of the M20 5G is its large battery capacity. Thanks to its 7200 mAh capacity, users can expect a long usage without the need for constant recharging.

Camera and connectivity

The tablet also comes with a 13MP + 8MP primary camera for taking stunning photos, as well as four speakers for enhanced sound quality. Furthermore, this tablet supports 5G and WiFi 5 connectivity for seamless and fast internet access.

Price

In terms of availability and pricing, the Lenovo M20 5G is currently available for purchase in China. The tablet comes in at a price starting at $338, undoubtedly attracting attention with its combination of impressive specifications. Unfortunately, its availability in other regions has not yet been announced.

As a reminder, we wrote that the phone's battery can drain quickly due to one common mistake made by users. This leads to wear and tear of your gadget's components.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!