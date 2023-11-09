Lifehacks for office workers: Relieve eye fatigue

If you feel tired from prolonged stay in front of the screen or prolonged reading, you will be helped by a few simple lifehacks prepared by UAportal. Learn about effective ways to relieve eye strain and fatigue.

Daily video

The 20-20-20 rule

To relieve eye fatigue, try practicing the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take your eyes away from screens or any prolonged work and focus on an object at least 20 centimeters away for 20 seconds. This helps to relax your eye muscles and reduce eye strain.

Read also: How to quickly relieve eye strain: effective tips

Frequent blinking

Increasing the frequency of blinking also helps. People usually blink less frequently when they are concentrating on a screen or reading. This can lead to dry and strained eyes.

Warming or cooling

Warming or cooling can help relieve eye strain. Apply a warm or cold compress for a few minutes. A warm compress will help relax the muscles, while a cold compress will reduce swelling and inflammation.

Recall, we have already written how to easily and quickly unlock your potential.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !