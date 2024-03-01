Apartment above a commercial premises: advantages and disadvantages of such accommodation
Do you know whether it is worth living in an apartment above a commercial space? UAportal has told you more about the advantages and disadvantages of this decision.
Advantages of living in an apartment above a commercial space
- Accessibility
Living in an apartment above a commercial space can be cost-effective due to lower rental or purchase prices than in residential areas. This makes it beneficial for individuals or families on a tight budget looking for affordable housing options.
- Access to amenities
Commercial spaces located nearby provide access to amenities such as shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
- Unique architectural features
Some apartments above commercial buildings have unique architectural elements or historical significance.
Cons of living in an apartment above a commercial building
- Noise and disturbance of peace
One of the biggest disadvantages of living in an apartment above commercial premises is the potential for noise and disruption. In particular, during working hours, which affects the peaceful environment and well-being of residents.
- Limited privacy
Residents may experience limited privacy due to increased pedestrian traffic, deliveries, and interaction with customers at neighboring businesses.
- Security concerns
Depending on the nature and location of the commercial business, residents may experience increased security concerns. For example, vulnerability to break-ins or theft makes the safety of individuals or families a priority.
