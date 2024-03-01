Do you know whether it is worth living in an apartment above a commercial space? UAportal has told you more about the advantages and disadvantages of this decision.

Advantages of living in an apartment above a commercial space

Accessibility

Living in an apartment above a commercial space can be cost-effective due to lower rental or purchase prices than in residential areas. This makes it beneficial for individuals or families on a tight budget looking for affordable housing options.

Access to amenities

Commercial spaces located nearby provide access to amenities such as shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Unique architectural features

Some apartments above commercial buildings have unique architectural elements or historical significance.

Cons of living in an apartment above a commercial building

Noise and disturbance of peace

One of the biggest disadvantages of living in an apartment above commercial premises is the potential for noise and disruption. In particular, during working hours, which affects the peaceful environment and well-being of residents.

Limited privacy

Residents may experience limited privacy due to increased pedestrian traffic, deliveries, and interaction with customers at neighboring businesses.

Security concerns

Depending on the nature and location of the commercial business, residents may experience increased security concerns. For example, vulnerability to break-ins or theft makes the safety of individuals or families a priority.

