Painting the walls or wallpapering? Each option has its own set of features. UAportal talks about all the pros and cons of wallpapers and wall paint to help you determine which option is right for your apartment or house.

Advantages of wallpapers

1. They serve as a cover for minor wall defects, effectively hiding flaws.

2. Wallpapers come in a wide range of colors, patterns, and prints, allowing homeowners to find their preferred option.

3. There is a wide range of prices, which ensures that wallpapers can be chosen for any budget.

Disadvantages of wallpapers

1. Preparing the wall surface before wallpapering can be a time-consuming task.

2. Wallpapers are difficult to stick on uneven surfaces, which requires careful selection of the pattern.

3. Wallpapers are susceptible to moisture damage and, in the worst case, can contribute to the formation of mold.

4. Wallpapers are usually more fragile and less durable than other materials. In terms of maintenance, if a certain area becomes defective, it needs to be replaced.

Advantages of wall paint

1. A simple application process that even a beginner can handle, eliminating the need to hire a professional. This leads to significant cost savings for homeowners.

2. Paints are characterized by their repairability. If there are any flaws or defects, an additional coat of paint can fix the situation.

3. The paint is also moisture and mold resistant, which allows it to be used in various rooms, such as bathrooms, pantries, or warehouses.

4. In addition, the paints are environmentally friendly and safe, making them ideal for use in children's rooms.

5. Another advantage is the ability to dilute the paint to the desired color and shade.

6. The paints are available in a wide range, which allows you to satisfy different budgets.

The only noticeable drawback to consider is the need to start with a leveled surface, although this requirement applies to most finishing materials.

