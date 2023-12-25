Living in a country house has its pros and cons. UAportal tells you more about life in a quiet countryside.

Daily video

Advantages

1. Quiet environment

A calm environment is the main advantage. Away from the bustle of the city, country houses provide a peaceful environment ideal for relaxation and an active pastime.

2. Free space

The abundance of open space is another advantage. Thanks to large gardens and spacious land plots, homeowners are free to indulge in various outdoor activities such as gardening, barbecues, and even events.

3. Connection with nature

Country houses offer a closer connection with nature. Surrounded by natural beauty, residents can enjoy scenic views, go for walks or hikes, and feel more connected to the environment.

Disadvantages

1. Remoteness from amenities

A significant obstacle is the distance from amenities. Being located outside of the city means that basic services such as grocery stores, medical facilities, and entertainment and shopping centers may be far away, requiring longer commutes.

Read also: How to plan a trip properly so as not to forget anything: life hacks

2. Maintenance and upkeep

Home maintenance and care can be a challenge. Country houses have open spaces and may require more maintenance, such as landscaping or repairs. This can be time-consuming and expensive.

3. Access to transportation

Limited access to public transportation can be an inconvenience. In rural areas, public transportation is less frequent, which makes it difficult for residents who do not have a car to get around.

As a reminder, we have already written about what you need for traveling.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!