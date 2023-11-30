Contact lenses for vision: advantages and disadvantages

UAportal has prepared a comprehensive overview of the advantages and disadvantages of contact lenses. Let's delve into the details of their use.

Advantages of wearing contact lenses

1. Improved vision

Contact lenses provide a clear and uninterrupted field of vision, enhancing visual acuity.

2. Convenience

Contact lenses do not interfere with peripheral vision or physical activity, offering a more comfortable and unrestricted visual experience.

3. Aesthetic appeal

Contact lenses provide a natural look and allow you to experiment with different looks, including colored lenses.

Disadvantages of wearing contact lenses

1. Maintenance and care

To maintain hygiene and prevent eye infections, contact lenses should be cleaned, disinfected, and stored properly on a regular basis.

2. Dryness and discomfort

Some people may experience dryness, irritation, or discomfort when wearing contact lenses, especially if they have certain eye conditions.

3. Higher cost

Contact lenses can be more expensive than glasses, especially if you choose specialty lenses such as multifocal or toric lenses.

