Comedy movies that make you laugh even after all these years

UAportal has prepared a list of funny and unforgettable movies that are guaranteed to make viewers laugh out loud. Find out about the best comedy films released from 2003 to 2004.

Daily video

"Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy"

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Comedy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 94 minutes

Year: 2004

Main producer: Judd Apatow

In the movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, a popular news anchor leads a male-dominated team. Their dominance is challenged when a talented journalist, Veronica Corningstone, joins their station. Despite the initial resentment, Ron and Veronica develop a romantic relationship that later becomes more intense due to their career ambitions.

"A Zombie Named Sean"

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Country of production: United Kingdom

Duration: 99 minutes

Year: 2004

Executive producer: Neera Park

Shaun, an ambitious London salesman, is dealing with a breakup and a failed career. When a zombie outbreak occurs, Sean and his best friend Ed set out on a mission to save their loved ones. The film tells the story of their hilarious attempts to survive, accompanied by witty references to classic zombie movies.

"Napoleon Dynamite"

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Genre: Comedy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 96 minutes

Year: 2004

Main producer: Jeremy Kuhn

The story revolves around Napoleon Dynamite, an eccentric and socially awkward teenager. Napoleon, along with his eccentric family and new friend Pedro, embarks on a journey full of humor and extraordinary encounters. When Napoleon helps Pedro run for class president, their friendship grows stronger and they face the challenges of high school together.

"Old School"

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Genre: Comedy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 92 minutes

Year: 2003

Lead producer: Todd Phillips

"Old School tells the story of Mitch, Frank, and Beanie, three thirty-something friends who decide to relive their college years by starting a fraternity. When they start their fraternity at Mitch's house, their party antics collide with the responsibilities of adulthood, leading to hilariously chaotic situations.

"Cool Girls"

IMDb rating: 7/10

Genre: Comedy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 97 minutes

Year: 2004

Main producer: Lorne Michaels

The film follows the life of 16-year-old Cady Heron, the daughter of zoologists who moves from an African wildlife sanctuary to an American high school. Finding herself in a treacherous social hierarchy dominated by the Plastics, a popular group of girls, Cady must choose between true friendship and not succumbing to the pressure of popularity.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !