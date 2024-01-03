When not to clean the house: Tips for superstitious housewives

Diligent housewives are known for their proactive approach to keeping their homes clean and tidy. Although not all housewives are aware of this, UAportal tells about the recommendations when not to clean.

1. Postpone cleaning after a trip

Avoid wiping surfaces and vacuuming if a family member has recently traveled. According to beliefs, cleaning during this period brings bad luck and potential trouble during the trip.

2. Do not clean immediately after the guests leave

It is recommended that you wait to clean after your guests have left your home. According to this belief, cleaning immediately after their departure can symbolize the sudden departure of good luck or positive energy.

3. It is not recommended to clean in the dark

According to beliefs, cleaning in the dark, especially in the evening or at night, can lead to a loss of luck and happiness.

5. Do not clean on Friday

Superstition also warns against cleaning on Friday. It is believed that violation of this belief can lead to financial difficulties in the family, so it is advisable to find another day for cleaning.

