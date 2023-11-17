Washing capsules vs. powder: which is more effective

In this article, we will consider whether washing capsules are superior to laundry detergent in terms of cleaning efficiency. UAportal has prepared this article to help you make an informed decision when choosing a detergent.

Efficiency

Both laundry detergent capsules and powder are popular methods of washing clothes, but their effectiveness is different. Detergent capsules are superior in terms of cleaning efficiency due to their concentrated formula. This ensures that the detergent is evenly distributed during the wash, resulting in cleaner clothes.

Convenience

When it comes to convenience, laundry detergent capsules have an advantage. They contain pre-measured doses, which eliminates the need for measuring, making them easy to use.

Cost

When it comes to cost, laundry detergent is the more economical option. While laundry detergent capsules may have a higher initial cost per load, laundry detergent provides more washes for a lower overall cost.

