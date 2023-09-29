Which child broke the vase? A quick personality test will tell you everything about you

The popularity of personality tests in pictures hasn't declined for several years in a row. No wonder, as it is a great way to relax, as well as an opportunity to quickly and easily learn more about your character, hidden desires, as well as strengths and weaknesses.

The photo below shows a broken vase and five people - four children and a woman. According to the author of the test, one of the children broke the vase, and you have to indicate which of them did it. Look carefully and analyze the situation you see in the picture. Who do you think is behind this mess?

The vase was broken by child A

If you think that child A broke the vase, it means that you are perceived as a meticulous, systematic, and very precise person. You don't make hasty decisions, especially under the influence of emotions. You like to have time to analyze, you do not act in a hurry, you are guided by logic, and you value order. Many people consider you an excellent leader.

The vase was broken by child B

You have great sensitivity, compassion, and understanding, and you provide your loved ones with great support when they need it. You do not judge others because you know that everyone can make mistakes and there are no ideals in the world. You don't like to jump to conclusions. You are a caring person and put emotions first in your life. You like to help people in need.

The vase was broken by child C

People who chose Child C in this test are very confident. Moreover, they are charismatic and very creative. They are born leaders. They control their emotions, are ambitious and spontaneous, but when the situation calls for it, they can manipulate others to get out of even the biggest troubles unscathed. Some may accuse them of pride, arrogance, and lack of humility.

The vase was broken by child D

If you think that Child D broke a vase, you are probably a very emotional and sensitive person. You always try to see positive qualities in people. Your loved ones can count on you because you are a good listener and are ready to provide support. In addition, you know how to keep your word, and even the biggest secrets are safe with you. You highly value morality, rules and social norms and expect the same from the people around you.

