Which messenger to choose: Viber or Telegram

Comparing Telegram and Viber on different parameters reveals distinct differences in features and functionality. UAportal looks at privacy, security, file sharing and platform compatibility aspects to determine which messaging app offers more reliable usage.

Functionality

Telegram and Viber have notable differences in functionality. One major difference is that Telegram offers end-to-end encryption for all chats, while Viber only offers end-to-end encryption for secret chats.

Group chats

Telegram also supports large group chats, allowing up to 200,000 participants, while Viber is limited to 250 participants.

File sharing

Telegram excels at file sharing with a maximum file size of 2 GB, while Viber has a 200 MB limit. This makes Telegram a better choice for people who frequently share large files such as videos and photos with high quality.

Platforms

Telegram also offers access across platforms including desktop, web and mobile devices, while Viber is primarily a mobile app, giving users more convenience in accessing their messages across devices.

Voice messages and calls

Both Telegram and Viber provide voice and video calling features, but there are some major differences. Viber is high quality and supports group video calls with up to 20 participants. Telegram, on the other hand, offers a unique feature called "voice chats" in groups, which allows for live voice conversations within a group chat.

This feature can be especially valuable for virtual meetings or online events. In addition, Voice over IP technology ensures excellent call quality even in locations with poor network connectivity.

Interface

In terms of user interface, both Telegram and Viber offer an intuitive and user-friendly experience. However, Telegram's sleek design and customizable themes give it a modern and visually appealing look. The app also offers a wide range of stickers and GIFs to diversify the messaging experience.

Viber also focuses on functionality by offering a simpler and more minimalistic interface. It provides users with expressive emoji and stickers that give conversations a personalized touch.

Additional features

When it comes to additional features, both Telegram and Viber have their own unique offerings. Telegram has a powerful bot platform that allows users to interact with automated services and access various useful tools. In addition, Telegram offers the ability to destroy messages, channel broadcasting, and a channel-based multimedia format.

Viber is equipped with features like secret chats, hidden chats and a dedicated gaming platform. Viber also allows users to seamlessly send money to each other through its platform.

