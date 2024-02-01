Discover three great marinade ideas that will radically change your culinary experience. UAportal told you about these simple but flavorful recipes that are ideal for cooking meat dishes.

A simple recipe for vinegar marinade

A simple and practical marinade for meat can be prepared by mixing equal parts of vinegar and olive oil, adding some chopped garlic, salt, and pepper. This marinade is suitable for various types of meat, from poultry to beef and pork, as well as vegetables.

The acidity of the vinegar makes the meat tender, while the olive oil adds moisture and richness. It's an affordable and easy solution for marinating meat before grilling, baking, or roasting.

What's more, this simple vinegar marinade is very versatile and can be tailored to personal taste preferences by adding herbs, spices or sweeteners.

Honey marinade with soy sauce

For a quick and tasty marinade, you can combine soy sauce, honey, minced garlic, and a squeeze of lemon or lime juice. This soy-honey soy sauce-based marinade provides the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and savory flavors to enhance the flavor of meat.

It complements a wide range of meats, including chicken, beef, shrimp, and tofu, and is suitable for grilling and baking. Soy sauce and honey together caramelize the meat during cooking, creating a delicious caramelized crust.

In addition, adding seasonings and spices such as ginger, chili flakes or paprika allows you to make the marinade more individualized to suit your taste preferences.

Citrus herb marinade

A simple and refreshing marinade can be made by combining citrus juice (lemon, lime, or orange), olive oil, fresh herbs such as rosemary or thyme, and salt and pepper. This citrus and herb marinade gives the meat a bright and spicy flavor, suitable for grilling or baking, especially in the summer season.

The acidity of the citrus juice marinade contributes to the tenderness of the meat, while the herbs add a fragrant and spicy note. To add a sweet flavor, you can add a spoonful of honey or maple syrup if desired.

This versatile marinade is suitable for different types of meat and can enhance the flavor of even the simplest dishes.

