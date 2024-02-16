Which zodiac signs can have strong friendships: Compatibility Horoscope

UAportal told about three pairs of zodiac signs that can have strong friendships. Each sign influences traits and characteristics, strengthening the bond between people.

Daily video

Gemini compatibility with Aquarius

Gemini, an air sign, is known for its adaptability, ingenuity, and excellent communication skills. Aquarius, also an air sign, is characterized by their independent and resourceful nature.

Because of their love of intellectual conversations and openness, Gemini and Aquarius have high compatibility as friends. Their mutual need for freedom and independence strengthens their bond.

Compatibility of Leo with Libra

Leo, a fire sign, is a very bold, creative and leadership sign. Libra, an air sign, is characterized by their charm, sociability and desire for harmony.

Read also: Three zodiac signs will prioritize communication: Horoscope for 2024

Between Leo and Libra there is a strong bond of respect and admiration. Their mutual appreciation of beauty and the finer things in life, as well as their value in relationships, contribute to a high compatibility in friendship.

Pisces compatibility with Leo

Pisces, a water sign, combines empathy, ingenuity and the ability to intuit. Leo, a fire sign, is characterized by confidence, passion and sincerity.

Pisces and Leo understand and appreciate each other's strengths, resulting in a deep and powerful connection. Pisces' empathy and emotional support combined with Leo's strength and support create an extremely secure friendship.

As UAportal previously reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!