Many people struggle to get a good night's sleep, and including soothing snacks before bed can significantly improve the situation. UAportal found out that proper nutrition before bed can affect relaxation and quality of rest.

Herbal tea

Herbal teas, such as chamomile, valerian root, or passionflower, can help you relax and prepare your body for sleep. These teas contain compounds that have a calming effect, making them a great option for drinking before bed.

Tea should be brewed about 30 minutes before bedtime to allow time for the relaxing effect. You should avoid adding sugar to avoid disrupting your sleep.

Banana and almond snack

A small, ripe banana combined with a handful of almonds is a nutritious snack that helps you to fall asleep. Bananas are the natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps regulate sleep patterns.

Almonds are rich in magnesium, which helps to relax muscles and improve sleep quality. This snack should be enjoyed about an hour before bedtime.

Greek yogurt with honey

Greek yogurt drizzled with a little honey can satisfy your sweet tooth and also provide a healthy bedtime snack. Yogurt contains the sleep-regulating hormone melatonin, which supports the body's natural rest cycle. The combination of proteins and carbohydrates in Greek yogurt can also help stabilize blood sugar levels overnight.

