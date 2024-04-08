What plants can destroy mold and provide fresh air in the home

UAportal has prepared valuable information on how certain plants with their individual properties can contribute to a healthier indoor environment by preventing mold growth. In this article, we will talk in more detail about the effectiveness of plants in the fight against mold.

Aloe Vera

When placed in humid areas of the house, the plant can help absorb excess moisture from the air, creating an unfavorable environment for mold. Having several aloe plants at home can not only prevent but also improve indoor air quality.

Read also: You can get poisoned and not only that: which indoor plants should not be kept at home

Snake plant

The snake plant is known for its low maintenance and ability to thrive in low light. Also, this plant is an excellent helper in the prevention of mold, especially in bathrooms. The air purifying properties make the plant an optimal choice for reducing mold in the home.

English ivy

English ivy has a natural ability to filter mold from the air, making it an effective natural fighter. Moreover, the plant helps purify the air.

Let us remind you that every flower lover wants her vases to be the most magnificent, most beautiful and healthy. But did you know that an inexpensive spice that every housewife uses for baking can help grow perfect flowers on the windowsill.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!