What foods will help with weight gain: a list

1. Protein powder for weight gain

Packed with extra calories, protein, and carbohydrates, bulking powders can help you build muscle and gain weight.

2. Peanut butter

High in healthy fats, proteins, and calories, peanut butter is a versatile addition to any weight gain diet.

3. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of high quality protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, and they promote muscle growth and recovery.

4. Avocado

Packed with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, avocados are a nutritious choice for weight gain.

5. Whole milk

A rich source of calories, protein, and essential nutrients, whole milk promotes weight gain and muscle growth.

