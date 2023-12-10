What breeds of dogs are the most difficult to feed: the answer of a dog handler

Among the many breeds of dogs, there are those that require a particularly careful and balanced diet. Feeding some breeds can be a challenge due to their specific physiology and nutrient requirements. UAportal tells you more about them.

Daily video

English bulldogs

In the first place are English bulldogs, which face difficulties due to the brachycephalic structure of the skull. Slow eating, overeating, and food intolerance are typical problems for this breed.

Siberian huskies

Siberian Huskies, known for their high metabolism and picky eating habits, can be a challenge for owners who are unable to feed them. Providing them with adequate nutrition can be a challenge for their owners.

Read also: How to understand your dog by behavior: infographic

Great Danes

In third place are Great Danes, which can be picky eaters. Feeding them smaller and more frequent portions is very important to prevent bloat, a serious disease.

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are ranked fourth due to their miniature size and delicate digestive system. Careful portioning and attention to dental health are vital to their well-being.

French bulldogs

French Bulldogs come in at number five, with similar problems to English Bulldogs. Their brachycephalic skull structure makes it difficult to eat, which leads to the need for special diets and solving problems with gastrointestinal sensitivity.

As a reminder, experts from the American Chemical Society explained why dogs should not eat chocolate.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!