What sponges to use for dishwashing: tips from housewives

After each meal, whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there is a routine of washing plates, cups, and pots to remove food residue. To aid in this process, every housewife relies on a reliable and convenient tool: a dishwashing sponge.

UAportal has gathered some valuable tips to help you choose the right sponge.

The purpose of the sponge

A properly selected sponge plays a crucial role in effectively removing grease and dirt from various surfaces, such as plates, countertops, tiles, and tables. However, given the wide range of sponges available, it can be challenging to determine which type of sponge is best suited for washing dishes.

Combination sponge

Sponges come in various shapes, sizes, materials, and types. One popular option is the combination sponge, which has a two-layer structure of porous material along with a hard abrasive to combat tough stains and dirt. It is usually made of foam, cellulose, or microfiber and is designed to clean any type of dirt while retaining dishwashing detergent.

The effectiveness of a foam sponge

A commonly used sponge is a foam sponge, known for its ease of use. However, it has a drawback - a relatively short service life. Despite this, the foam sponge remains a popular choice because of its effectiveness in removing dirt.

Using a scraper

In some cases, a regular sponge is not sufficient to remove stubborn dirt. This is where a specially designed metal brush with steel bristles, known as a scraper, comes in. A scraper is ideal for dealing with stubborn stains but should be avoided when cleaning delicate items or surfaces such as Teflon or enamel.

