UAportal told you that the energy accumulated in a living space can have both positive and negative effects on a person. To turn your apartment into a center of good luck and material prosperity, you should consider buying three plants.

Daily video

Money tree

The money tree is a versatile choice for those who want to invite financial success into their home. It has a reputation as a plant that enhances inspiration and uplifting. Consequently, it stimulates a change in attitude towards life, enabling you to pursue and achieve your goals, which ultimately leads to financial gains.

Read also: They will take energy: what trees should not be planted near the house

Ficus

Ficus can create a calm and cozy atmosphere in your apartment. In addition to their aesthetic appeal, the plants have purifying properties that can help eliminate the negativity that lingers in the home. By instilling a sense of calmness, ficus encourages residents to set meaningful goals and work towards their realization.

Cactus

The cactus can serve as a unique tool for neutralizing negative energy. The thorns symbolically accumulate and drive away the negative energy present in the house.

As a reminder, every flower lover wants her flowerpots to be the most lush, beautiful, and healthy. But did you know that an inexpensive spice that every housewife uses for baking can help you grow perfect flowers on your windowsill?

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!