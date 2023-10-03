Cats are independent animals by nature, and this is due to their primitive hunting instinct. However, breeds differ in terms of sociability, activity, etc. According to astrologers, when choosing a pet, you should also consider your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Maine Coon is a large, energetic cat with an impressive appearance and a kind heart. This animal is ideally suited to the character of Aries. The Maine Coon is self-confident and intelligent - it will make a great companion for people of this zodiac sign.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Persian cat is a breed that exudes grace. It is a good match for Taurus, who appreciates a sense of security and stability.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Siamese cat is an intelligent animal. Thanks to its energy and sociability, it will be an ideal companion for Gemini, who are famous for their sociable nature.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ragdoll is a gentle cat who loves to cuddle. This means that it is a good match for the sensitive nature of Cancer. Cats of this breed are loyal and very attached to their owners. Their calm disposition will harmonize with the character of the sign's native.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sphynx is a cat with a distinctive appearance and a confident look. It radiates the royal self-confidence that characterizes Leo. This is a cat that, like a ruler, likes to be the center of attention. Sphynxes are quite active cats who are waiting to interact with their owners.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The British Shorthair cat has a reputation for being a calm animal. It appreciates stability, which will go well with Virgo's personality traits, which are practical, organized, and like to keep things tidy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Abyssinian cat is an energetic and sociable animal that is ideal for Libra. It is considered a cat with an excellent ability to establish contacts (including with other animals) and play. This is a good match for the character traits of this zodiac sign. Abyssinian cats need an active companion who will pay them a lot of attention.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Persian cat is ideal for people born under the sign of Scorpio, who are characterized by mystery and subtlety. Scorpios can be quite distrustful by nature, so an animal that appreciates distance will suit them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Both Norwegian Forest cats and Sagittarius are energetic individuals who value activity. Fun and movement are sure to bring them closer together. Cats of this breed, like people born under the sign of Sagittarius, are curious about the world. Another common feature is loyalty and affection. Sagittarius women will definitely appreciate such a pet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Scottish Fold cat with its calmness and seriousness will be a great choice for Capricorn. These cats are calm and ready to spend time with people. This makes them a good companion for Capricorns.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Oriental Shorthair cat values independence. This is a feature that also characterizes people born under the sign of Aquarius. Both Oriental Shorthair cats and Aquarius cats show a lot of energy and activity. This means that they should get along well.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Ragdoll breed, which we wrote about for Cancer, should also appeal to Pisces. This cat is known for its calm and gentle nature, and it also seeks intimacy with its owner. This is a good match for the sensitivity of Pisces, who also seek intimacy.

