What diet is right for you according to your zodiac sign? Extraordinary horoscope

How to make a perfectly balanced menu? Astrologers say that you need to take into account the lifestyle of each zodiac sign. Aries should choose a low-carbohydrate diet, Cancers should choose a vegan menu, and Sagittarians should choose a Mediterranean menu. Read more!

Aries

Aries is a volcano of energy. They lead an active lifestyle, so they need a balanced diet and regular meals to stay fit. Unfortunately, sometimes he eats unhealthy snacks. Aries should include a lot of proteins and fats in their daily menu and completely avoid carbohydrates. It is recommended to take supplements, mainly magnesium and vitamin D.

Taurus

Taurus, like the Greek Dionysus, likes to feast, eat and drink wine without measure. As a result, there are problems in maintaining a proper BMI. The Taurus diet should be based on eliminating carbohydrates, i.e. foods such as bread, pasta, cakes, sugar, and incorporating low-fat menus, which will lead to weight loss.

Gemini

Gemini, as one of the representatives of the air element, should come down to earth a little and take care of a proper nutrition. The ideal diet for the natives of the sign should be gluten-free. Excluding wheat, rye, oats and replacing them with rice, potatoes, sorghum, corn and tapioca will have a positive effect on the digestive system.

Cancer

Cancer pays a lot of attention to taking care of their nutrition. They are prone to hypochondria and are passionate about cooking. We can't deny that Cancer is attributed to hypersensitivity, and this applies equally to the sphere of emotions and physical well-being. He should follow an easily digestible, mostly vegan diet and avoid dairy products, which negatively affect the digestive system.

Leo

Leo is one of the strongest signs in the entire horoscope. A strong personality goes hand in hand with good health, but unfortunately, the busy lifestyle he leads negatively affects a rational diet. Leo does not observe certain meal times and often gravitates towards unhealthy snacking. A ketogenic diet is recommended, which involves the complete exclusion of carbohydrates and replacing them with foods high in fat.

Virgo

Virgo should be in control of every area of life, including a healthy lifestyle. Meals prepared according to proven recipes are usually of appropriate calorie content and well-balanced. However, given Virgo's sedentary lifestyle, she should switch to a vegetarian diet.

Libra

Libra, like Gemini and Aquarius, is under the influence of the element of air, which means a busy schedule and no time for a rational diet. Libra's menu should be dominated by a rainbow diet of fruits and vegetables. What does it mean? Each day of the week is assigned a different color: yellow Monday, red Tuesday, blue Wednesday, green Thursday, orange Friday, purple Saturday and pink Sunday.

Scorpio

Scorpio is an individualist who defies trends, including healthy eating. They eat irregularly, the menu is built mainly on convenience foods or ready-made fast-food dishes, which has unpleasant consequences in the form of stomach problems and weight disorders. With such a character, they should use foods that activate the hormone of happiness.

Sagittarius

Lack of moderation is one of the main sins of Sagittarius. They refuse sweets, fried meat and alcohol, and doctors sound the alarm. If they don't change their habits in time, they may face serious health problems. Mediterranean diet, eating locally produced foods and limiting red meat is recommended . Fish, seafood and a menu rich in vegetables should contribute to a proper metabolism.

Capricorn

A rationalist, closer to earth than to heaven. Unfortunately, their traditional approach to eating is not conducive to health. Capricorn should opt for the MIND diet. It is recommended for people who devote a lot of time to work and live under a lot of pressure. This way of eating requires a lot of effort and fits perfectly into Capricorn's behavior.

Aquarius

Aquarius is particularly prone to anemia. No wonder, since they treat food as an unavoidable evil. Introducing semi-liquid meals like smoothies and soup batches can help change bad habits. A light diet rich in grain products and vegetables, containing vitamins A, B and C, strengthening the body's immunity is the best choice.

Pisces

Pisces often suffer from compulsions and use food to regulate their emotions. They fight negative feelings like that, reward themselves and then feel remorse. They are prone to eating disorders, so regular meals are important for them. Try to stick to a five-a-day meal plan and avoid snacking on foods containing simple sugars and fast food.

