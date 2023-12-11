Napoleon Bonaparte, widely known as the greatest military leader, left a deep trace in history. UAportal has prepared some little-known facts about this enigmatic figure.

Early life

Napoleon was born on August 15, 1769 in Corsica. His father, a nobleman who participated in the French Revolution, moved with his family to France when Napoleon was still a young man. It was in France that he was educated at a military school and embarked on his brilliant career as a military commander.

He wrote a novel

Unbeknownst to many, Napoleon had a talent for writing. In 1796, he published a novel, Clison et Eugenie, which depicted a romantic story centered around two characters. Some speculate that the novel was written inspired by Napoleon's personal experiences.

Cross-dressing vagabond

Napoleon often disguised himself as a peasant to move around incognito. These tricks helped him gather vital information and cautiously make his plans. In an effort to understand the mood of society, he even ventured to ask the opinions of the locals, inquiring about their attitudes toward his actions.

A vial of poison

Napoleon wore a vial of poison around his neck so that if he was ever captured, he could escape torture by committing suicide. Historical accounts recall that in 1814, after being exiled to Elba, Napoleon drank this poison. However, due to its weak action, it led only to a severe illness, not to death.

