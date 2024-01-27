How to get yourself clean up: 3 interesting life hacks

Cleaning the house can often seem like a difficult and tedious task, which is why many people constantly put it off. As a result, the accumulation of dirt and dust only gets worse, and spending time in such living quarters becomes more and more unpleasant. UAportal has told you about three life hacks that will motivate even the laziest people to start cleaning with enthusiasm.

Explain the purpose of cleaning to yourself

Finding meaning in cleaning can be a powerful motivator. Take a moment to understand why cleanliness is important. Whether it's maintaining a hygienic living environment or creating a cozy sanctuary, realizing the benefits of a clean space will inspire you to pick up the vacuum and mop without further delay.

Encouragement

There's nothing like a reward at the finish line to keep you motivated. Turn cleaning into an enjoyable activity by creating a reward system.

This simple technique increases expectations and makes the whole process more enjoyable. Personalize the reward based on your interests to make it feel like a well-deserved satisfaction for completing the task.

Use cleaning products

Revamp your cleaning routine with the right tools to make the whole process more fun. Say goodbye to the old vacuum cleaner and traditional wooden mop and replace them with innovative devices that will catch your interest.

Consider options like robotic vacuums, steam cleaners, and handheld devices that combine technology with cleaning. These unique gadgets add a sense of novelty and curiosity, turning it from a routine ritual into a fun activity.

