How to protect money at home from theft: 5 useful tips

When it comes to protecting money at home, it is very important to use hidden places. UAportal has shared useful tips that provide practical and effective methods of protecting personal finances.

Safe and secure place

Do not keep money in obvious places, such as under the mattress, in a sock drawer, or in a cookie jar, as these are the first places a potential thief will check. Instead, it is recommended to use a safe deposit box, a home safe, or a secret place that only the owner knows about.

Don't rely only on hiding places

It is unwise to rely solely on traditional hiding places. For example, hiding money in a fake plant or a book may seem like a smart solution, but these places can still be easily discovered by an intruder. It's important to diversify the places you hide money and use safer storage methods to reduce the likelihood of theft.

Don't hide money in one place

Don't keep all your money in one place. It is advisable to consider distributing funds among several safe places. This means using both traditional and non-traditional locations to ensure that if one location is compromised, the rest of the funds will remain safe.

Involve trustees

Instead of keeping all your wealth in secret hiding places, it's better to work with someone you can trust. This will guarantee an additional level of protection.

Be careful

It is very important not to tell anyone about where the money is hidden in the house, especially to people outside the circle of your closest trust. The more people know about the location of valuables, the higher the risk of theft.

