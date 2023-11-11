Many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money. One way is to take advantage of discounts on products, but this often leads to concerns about expiration dates. A smart solution to this problem is to freeze raw eggs for future use. In this article, UAportal tells you how to freeze eggs properly, giving tips on how to increase their shelf life.

How to freeze raw eggs

When it comes to freezing raw eggs, simply putting them in the freezer is not recommended. Freezing whole eggs in their shells can cause them to explode and make a mess when the white and yolk freeze and expand.

However, there is a way to freeze eggs without any potential disaster. Instead of freezing them in their shells, start by cracking and whisking the eggs until smooth. Then pour the beaten eggs into ice cube trays or silicone muffin tins. Frozen portions of eggs can be stored for up to a year.

How to freeze eggs in the shell

If you prefer to freeze whole eggs, you need to boil them first. Here is an easy way to freeze boiled eggs:

1. Boil the eggs until they are cooked.

2. Let the boiled eggs cool down.

3. Place the cooled boiled eggs in an airtight container.

You can store these boiled eggs in the freezer at -15 degrees for up to six months.

How to use frozen eggs

When it comes time to use frozen eggs, it is important to thaw them properly. The recommended method is to defrost them in the refrigerator, leaving them overnight.

It is advisable to use the oven to reheat the finished eggs. If you freeze only the whites separately, let them stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before whipping.

