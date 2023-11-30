How to decorate an empty wall: 5 ways

A blank wall in your home can be unsightly and gloomy. Fortunately, there are some creative ways to turn it into a bright and stylish cell. UAportal offers five simple tips to help you decorate empty walls with taste and ingenuity.

Daily video

1. Decorative wall mirrors

A great way to fill an empty wall is to use decorative wall mirrors. They not only serve as wall decoration, but also create the illusion of space. Round or square mirrors with elegant frames, such as those with gold or wooden elements, are a great choice.

2. Photo frames

Photo frames are a classic and versatile option for decorating empty walls. Showcase your memories by placing your most beautiful photos in decorative frames. Photos from special events such as vacations, weddings or family moments will add personal style to your living room, dining room or bedroom. Combine different sizes, colors and materials to create an aesthetically pleasing and sophisticated composition.

3. Framed wall posters

Bring a touch of elegance to your living room, dining room, hallway or bedroom by hanging framed posters on a blank wall. Choose a sophisticated and understated poster that complements your interior and purchase a frame to match its size. Floral motifs, boho patterns, delicate pictures or even tropical themes can liven up your space.

Read also: How to lay your own laminate flooring at home: repair tips

4. Metal wall decor

Consider using metal wall decorations, which are versatile and can seamlessly blend into different interior styles. Choose metal paintings depicting flowers, leaves or birds. Abstract figures made of forged metal with intricate details will add an element of appeal, elegance and surprise to your space. Colors such as black, gold or silver are recommended to create an exciting visual contrast.

5. Designer wall shelves

Designer wall shelves made of different materials, sizes and shapes can brightly complement an empty wall. Wooden shelves and combinations of metal and wood can fit seamlessly into any interior. To emphasize this composition, add to it a well-chosen wall clock.

Previously, we wrote about 20 lifehacks that will help you clean your apartment faster.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!