How to use eggs in everyday life: Interesting ways

Eggs are not only a delicious breakfast ingredient, but also a solution to various everyday problems. UAportal tells you about ways to get the most out of eggs.

1. Fertilizing plants

Did you know that eggshells contain high levels of calcium, which is essential for healthy plant growth? Instead of throwing away the shells, crush them into small pieces and mix them with water. When watering your plants, add this calcium-rich mixture to support their normal development.

2. Glue

For arts and crafts, especially when working with children, you can create a safe and effective glue using egg white. Whisk the egg white to a frothy consistency and then apply this homemade glue to paper, cardboard, or lightweight materials. It's a convenient and non-toxic alternative to store-bought glues.

3. A substitute for shoe polish

If you're out of shoe polish, an egg white will do the trick. Whisk until foamy and let it dry completely. Once dry, the white turns into a great tool for removing stains and dirt from your shoes and leather accessories. Gently apply the dried egg white to the surface, wipe it off, and marvel at the renewed shine.

4. Nourishing hair balm

When it comes to beauty and hygiene, eggs can be a valuable addition to your hair care routine. Dry hair often needs deep nourishment, and eggs can provide just that. Prepare a natural balm by mixing the yolk of an egg with olive oil. Apply this mixture to your hair, leave it on for a while, and then rinse it off. You will notice how your hair will become softer, healthier and full of strength.

Some people like a liquid yolk, while others like it as thick as possible. That's why UAportal shares the secrets of how long to cook eggs and how to do it.

