How to remove yellow sweat stains from white clothes

Sweat stains on white clothes are one of the most common and unpleasant problems many of us face. Yellow marks can appear even with the most careful use of clothing. UAportal has prepared three life hacks to help solve this problem.

Daily video

Lemon juice solution

A solution of equal parts lemon juice and water can be created to remove old yellow sweat stains on white linen. The mixture should be applied to the affected area and left for 30 minutes. After that, the laundry should be washed as usual, which will cause the stains to disappear.

See also: Vodka, milk and glycerin: strange but effective ways to remove stains from clothes

Baking soda paste

An effective method is to make a paste of baking soda and water. This paste should be gently rubbed into the sweat stains and allowed to dry for an hour and then washed as usual. This method often gives excellent results in removing stubborn, old stains.

Brush with vinegar

An alternative approach is to mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a bowl. Subsequently, using a soft-bristled brush, you can gently scrub the sweat stains away. Before washing, leave the solution for 10 minutes so that it effectively lifts and breaks down yellow stains without damaging the linen fabric.

Earlier, we wrote about the washing machine mode that is better not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing, as well as what to do after washing to prevent mold and bad odors from appearing in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!