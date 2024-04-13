How to remove foundation stains: 3 effective ways

Applying makeup is a daily routine for many women. Sometimes you can accidentally smear your blouse with foundation, which is not so easy to wash off. UAportal will tell you about effective ways to get rid of unwanted spots.

Makeup remover

One of the ways to remove foundation stains is to use a makeup remover. Apply micellar water to a cotton sponge and gently blot the fabric without rubbing. Repeat this until the stain is gone and then rinse off the residue with cold water.

Vinegar

For persistent foundation stains, you can prepare a solution of white vinegar and water in a ratio of 1:1. Soak the clothes in the solution for 30 minutes. The fabric should be rinsed under cold water, and if necessary, the process can be repeated. Then wash the item to remove the smell of vinegar.

Medical alcohol

Medical alcohol will be effective for more persistent foundation stains. Pour a small amount of liquid onto a cotton sponge and gently rub the contaminated area. Then wash as usual.

