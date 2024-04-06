How to remove rust stains from light clothes: 3 practical life hacks

Many people face the problem of removing rust stains from light clothes. UAportal has prepared three life hacks that will help you achieve excellent results.

Vinegar and baking soda solution

An effective method for removing rust stains from light-colored clothing is to create a paste of equal parts white vinegar and baking soda. Before applying directly to the stain, it should be moistened with water.

It is necessary to leave the paste on the cloth for about 30 minutes. The contaminated area should be gently scrubbed with an old toothbrush, then rinsed with warm water and washed as usual.

Lemon juice and salt

Another useful life hack for removing rust stains from light-colored clothes is to use lemon juice and salt. It is necessary to soak the item in fresh lemon juice, squeezing it on the affected area.

You need to sprinkle a large amount of salt on the fabric and leave the clothes for several hours. After the specified time, the place should be wiped with a clean cloth and then washed according to the instructions.

Hydrogen peroxide

To combat persistent rust stains on light-colored clothing, try soaking the item in a solution of equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water. Fill a basin or bucket with a solution of hydrogen peroxide and water and put the soiled clothing in it, making sure it is completely covered with the mixture. After rinsing, it should be washed as usual.

