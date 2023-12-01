How to remove iodine stains from clothes: effective ways

UAportal tells you how to effectively remove stubborn iodine stains with simple tips. Read the article to learn about them.

Vinegar solution

Remove iodine stains with a vinegar solution. Mix white vinegar and water in equal parts and apply to the stain. Leave on for a few minutes to allow the vinegar to penetrate the fabric. The acidity of the vinegar breaks down the iodine molecules, making it easier to remove the stain.

Lemon juice and salt

Use lemon juice and salt to fight iodine stains. Squeeze fresh lemon juice on the stain and sprinkle it with salt. The lemon juice acts as a natural bleach and the salt absorbs the stain. Gently rub the mixture into the fabric and leave it on for a few minutes, then wash it.

Hydrogen peroxide solution

Stubborn iodine stains can be removed with a hydrogen peroxide solution. Mix equal parts of hydrogen peroxide and water. Apply the solution to the stain and leave it on for a few minutes. Hydrogen peroxide is a powerful stain remover that effectively breaks down iodine stains.

