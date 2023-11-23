Stubborn iodine stains on clothes can be quite challenging to remove, especially when dealing with delicate fabrics. Instead of relying on commercial stain removers, experienced homemakers have discovered interesting tricks hidden in medicine cabinets. UAportal shares these simple remedies that can effectively remove iodine stains.

Daily video

Sodium thiosulfate solution

If you have sodium thiosulfate in your first aid kit, consider the problem of iodine stains solved. Apply the solution to a cotton pad, pressing it lightly against the stain for about 30 seconds. After that, wash the item as usual. For stains on furniture upholstery, use a damp cloth to remove any iodine residue after treatment.

Read also: How to remove sweat odor from clothes: interesting tips

Ascorbic acid solution

Grind 1-2 ascorbic acid tablets into a fine powder and dissolve them in ½ cup of warm water. Apply the solution to a cotton pad and apply it to the stain. After that, start washing. Similarly, if the stain is on the upholstery of the furniture, proceed in the same way and use a damp cloth to remove the iodine residue.

Soaking with hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide can also be an effective tool for removing iodine stains from both fabric and upholstered furniture. Dip a cotton ball in hydrogen peroxide and gently blot the stain, moving from the outer edges to the center. Leave on for 5-10 minutes, and then rinse the affected area thoroughly with clean water. Please note that hydrogen peroxide should not be used on natural silk and viscose materials.

Ammonia or ammonia solution

Make a solution by diluting ammonia or ammonia in water (1 tablespoon to a glass of water). Dip a cloth or napkin in the solution and gently treat the stain. As a result, the iodine stain will disappear. To achieve the desired effect, it is important to wipe the damaged area with a clean, damp cloth.

As a reminder, we've already told you how to properly wash your collar and cuffs to make them look perfect.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!