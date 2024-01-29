How to remove stains from a mattress cover without removing it: 5 effective tips

Washing your mattress cover regularly is essential to keeping it clean. Although it can be a troublesome task, there are alternative methods to remove stains and restore its original appearance. UAportal has told you about five tips that will help you effectively remove stains from your mattress cover without having to remove it.

Ammonia

For stubborn greasy stains, try pretreating them with a cloth dipped in ammonia. Leave it on the stain for 5-10 minutes, and then use a damp sponge to remove the cleaner along with the remaining dirt. Finally, dry the material with a waffle towel.

Hydrogen peroxide

If you are dealing with deep blood stains, start by soaking them in cold water. Then treat the stain with laundry soap and apply hydrogen peroxide after 10-15 minutes. Gently remove the foamy liquid and dirt with a damp sponge.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a great natural remedy for stains and odors. Just sprinkle it on the affected areas and leave it on overnight. The next day, use a vacuum cleaner to remove the baking soda, removing stains and unpleasant odors with it.

Vinegar solution

This is a versatile cleaner that effectively removes sweat stains and odors. Make a solution by mixing vinegar and water in a 1:2 ratio. Wipe the stained area with a cloth dampened in the solution and watch the stains disappear.

Aspirin

To deal with stubborn stains, crush 3-4 aspirin tablets into powder. Mix it with a few drops of water to create a paste-like consistency.

Apply this solution to the stain and let it dry completely. After that, remove the residue by using a brush and a damp cloth to wipe off any remaining dirt.

