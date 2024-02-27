How to grow fruits and berries in low light: effective tips

Growing fruits and berries is possible with the help of special measures aimed at optimizing growth in low-light conditions. UAportal has learned about the methods that will be useful for those who want to grow these plants in low-light conditions.

Choosing the right varieties

Choose varieties specifically bred to thrive in low-light conditions. Varieties such as alpine strawberries, certain types of blueberries, and raspberries are known to be more resistant to low light. Selecting varieties that are well suited to growing in a shaded location is essential to maximize yield and product quality.

Proper soil and fertilization

Using a high-quality soil mix with added organic matter will provide the plants with the necessary nutrients. In addition, the usage of organic fertilizers and additives, such as compost or liquid seaweed, will support healthy growth and increase resistance to diseases and pests. To support plant growth, it is important to establish a regular watering schedule so that the soil remains constantly moist but not waterlogged.

Pruning and care

Regular pruning and maintenance is essential for fruits and berries grown in low-light conditions. Pruning, shaping, and removing dead or diseased parts, keep the plants healthy, thereby promoting better air circulation and light distribution.

