How to look stylish: 5 tips for choosing clothes

Everyone can look stylish if you keep in mind a few key life hacks that will help you hide flaws and emphasize the best parts of your figure. UAportal has prepared some stylish tips.

Attract attention

Focus on emphasizing the most attractive parts of your body. Playing on contrast is another effective technique, as wearing clothes of the same tone from top to bottom can lead to a visual increase in size.

Fabrics

Choose thicker fabrics that help to hide small imperfections. Keep in mind that tight dresses emphasize the slimness of the figure best.

Optical illusions

Use different techniques to visually emphasize your figure. For example, wearing vertical stripes or a long jacket can make you look taller and slimmer. Dark inserts on the sides of the outfit can create a more feminine silhouette by drawing attention to the waist and emphasizing the hips.

The right cut and colors

Keep in mind that the same outfit may look different on different body types. It is very important to try on an outfit before buying and avoid blind shopping online. Pay attention to how the clothes fit on your body and consider your color type when choosing.

Balance

If you choose a dress with a plunging neckline, make sure the skirt length reaches the knee or below. Conversely, if you decide to wear a miniskirt, pay attention to a more closed top. This technique will allow you to create a stylish and sexy look without turning into vulgarity.

