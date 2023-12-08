UAportal tells you how to smooth out your curtains without using an iron. Learn how to iron curtains using unconventional methods.

Steam ironing

To iron curtains without an iron, an alternative method is to hang them in the bathroom while taking a shower. The steam will help smooth out wrinkles and refresh the curtains. Another option is to use a handheld steamer, which can effectively remove wrinkles from curtains. In addition, you can smooth the fabric by placing a damp cloth or clothing over the wrinkles and blow-drying it with a hairdryer on low heat.

Kettle or pot

If you don't have access to a steam shower or a handheld steamer, you can try using a kettle or pot of boiling water. Simply hold the curtains over the steam and allow the moisture to penetrate the fabric by relaxing the folds. Be careful not to touch the hot steam directly to avoid injury.

Hair straightener

Another method of removing wrinkles from curtains without an iron is to use a hair straightener. Make sure it is set to the lowest heat setting. This technique requires care to avoid burning yourself and damaging the curtains.

Cold sponge

If none of the above methods are possible, try soaking a soft cloth or sponge in cold water and gently pressing it against the wrinkled areas of the curtains. Then spread out the curtains to dry, and the weight of the damp cloth will help smooth out the wrinkles when it dries. Remember not to rub or wring out the curtains to prevent deformation of the fabric.

