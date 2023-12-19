How to choose the perfect bath broom: What to look for

When choosing a broom for a sauna, it is very important to consider a number of certain characteristics. UAportal has prepared some tips to help in this matter.

Choose the right bristles

When choosing a broom for a sauna, it is important to opt for natural bristles, such as birch or oak. These materials are durable, flexible and suitable for the steamy environment of a sauna. In addition, natural bristles provide effective and comfortable exfoliation of the skin, making them the perfect choice for a sauna broom.

Pay attention to the handle

It is very important to make sure that the broom has a long and sturdy handle to reach all parts of the body. It should also have a smooth and comfortable grip to prevent slipping during use.

Caring for your broom

After each use, it is important to gently allow the broom to air-dry completely. Regular cleaning with warm water and mild soap will help prevent bacterial growth and maintain its quality for a long time. Proper care of your sauna broom will help keep it in perfect condition for a longer period of time.

